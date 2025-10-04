Some US Drivers Say Oil Changes Now Cost $100+. Struggling With The Sticker Shock? Here's How To Cut Costs And Save Money At The Mechanic's

MENAFN - News Direct) > It's a routine part of car maintenance, but some drivers are shocked to see their oil change bills climbing toward $100, even without extra repairs.“It's ridiculous," one driver told CBS News .

And there's data to back it up: Yelp reportedly collected over 30,000 quotes showing the average cost for an oil change is now $66, with the national range between $39 and $119.

So, what's behind the rising costs, and is there any way to save?



Must ReadWhat's causing the increased prices?

At Steve's Tire and Auto in Minneapolis, oil change prices range from $47 to $82. According to the shop's general manager Rob Stadtler, several inflation-related factors have pushed prices higher in recent years.



Oil type and quantity: Yelp found conventional oil starts around $30, synthetic blends begin at $40 and full synthetic often starts at $65. Prices climb from there depending on your vehicle's requirements. Larger vehicles or turbocharged engines may require more oil than average.

Rising material costs: Satdtler told CBS News that a 55-gallon drum of oil has increased by $250 since before the pandemic.

Labor costs and complexity: Modern vehicles often require more time and skill to service.“In decades past, you [could] realistically do an oil change in about 5 to 7 minutes,” Stadtler said .“Nowadays, it can take upwards of 30 to 40 minutes.” Higher technician wages: As labor costs rise across the country, shops are adjusting service prices accordingly.

"It scares me. It's a lot of money for a simple oil change,” another driver commented .

How to save on your next oil change

If you're feeling the pinch, there are ways to keep the cost down.



Call around: Contact multiple shops to compare prices. Many post coupons or discounts on their websites.

Negotiate during purchase: When buying a new car, see if the dealership will include free oil changes or a maintenance package.

Stick to the manual: Follow your car's official maintenance schedule. Don't change the oil more frequently than necessary.

Consider synthetic oil: Though more expensive up front, synthetic oil can last up to 7,500 miles between changes depending on the vehicle, which reduces the number of visits required.

DIY when possible: If you're handy with tools, you can top off or even change the oil yourself to skip labor fees. Avoid unnecessary upsells: Educate yourself about your car's specific maintenance needs to confidently say no to extra services pushed at the counter.

Oil changes are essential to keeping your engine running smoothly and avoiding even pricier repairs down the road. By understanding what drives up the cost and taking a few smart steps to save, you can keep your maintenance budget in check without sacrificing your vehicle's performance.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.