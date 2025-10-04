Coll, El Hammamy Emerge Champions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) World No 3 Paul Coll has become the first player from New Zealand to win the prestigious QTerminals Qatar Classic after ending a six-match losing run against World No 1 Mostafa Asal in Doha.

Coll has been on the wrong end of a final result three times previously in Doha – the PSA World Championships in 2019 as well as at this tournament in 2020 and 2021.

However, an immaculate performance from the 33-year-old saw him finally get his hands on a title here at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, winning 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5.

It's been a roller coaster season so far for Coll, who began the season with victory at the London Classic before suffering one of the sport's biggest ever upsets when he lost to World No 252 Adam Hawal at the CIB Egyptian Open last month.

However, he bounced back in the best possible way, turning recent history against Asal on its head. It was a measured display which saw him get up the court and hunt the volley, keeping his opponent behind him to prevent Asal from putting in one of his trademark powerhouse performances.

'The Raging Bull' threatened a shift in momentum after winning the second game, but Coll's accuracy and court craft were exemplary as he pulled away to secure his 30th PSA title.

It's Coll's first major PSA title since the Hong Kong Open in December 2023.

“I was on top of the world in London and then probably one of the darkest I've ever been after (the loss to Hawal),” said Coll.

El Hammamy Beats ElSherbini to win back-to-back titles

World No 2 Hania El Hammamy has made it two wins from two this season on the PSA Squash Tour after a sublime performance saw her defeat last year's QTerminals Qatar Classic champion Nour ElSherbini in Doha in straight games.

El Hammamy began her season with silverware at the CIB Egyptian Open last month, and she continued her perfect start to the 2025-26 campaign with an 11-6, 15-13, 11-8 triumph against the defending champion to win the Qatar Classic for the second time.

The match was a repeat of last season's PSA World Championships final, with El Hammamy looking to put recent history behind her following just two wins over the eight-time World Champion in their last 10 matches.

The 25-year-old stormed out of the traps Saturday at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex. El Hammamy was aggressive at the front of the court and cut the ball in short, with a sluggish ElSherbini struggling to get going.

After a one-sided first game went the way of El Hammamy, ElSherbini came to the party in the second game and put her fellow Egyptian under significant pressure.

The World No 3 raised her level and was clinical with her attacks, initially overturning two games balls and holding the same amount of game balls herself.

El Hammamy wasn't to be denied though and her accuracy was too good for her opponent, taking three points in a row to double her lead.

The third game was nip and tuck until El Hammamy started to pull away at 5-5.

El Hammamy's rapid retrieval skills and ability to nullify ElSherbini on the backhand side saw her move into an unassailable lead, and there was no stopping her from collecting her 17th PSA title.

“It's the first time I've won two titles back-to-back, it's a dream start,” said El Hammamy.

“I never have a very good start to the season, so it's been memorable.

“I've never been in this position before, I'm pretty pleased and I'm enjoying myself on court. I haven't made a lot of changes (in the off season), but I'm on the right track and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season.

“I'm hoping (to reach World No 1 this season), but I don't want to put expectations on myself. If I keep on improving at every tournament, then hopefully I can end as the World No 1.”

Paul Coll QTerminals Qatar Classic Mostafa Asal