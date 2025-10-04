Where Startups Do Roam

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Swati Bhatt

WASHINGTON, USA – The US is a breeding ground for startups, and California has been the center of that universe since the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. But rising costs, tighter quarters, and increasing bureaucracy have many tech innovators seeking greener pastures, well beyond Silicon Valley.

Princeton University's Swati Bhatt has been studying the evolution of America's startup boom in recent years and has uncovered a surprising trend toward rural communities, better known for raising cattle than for high-tech infrastructure.

