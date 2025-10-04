Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Where Startups Do Roam


2025-10-04 10:08:24
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF PODCASTS

By Swati Bhatt

WASHINGTON, USA – The US is a breeding ground for startups, and California has been the center of that universe since the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. But rising costs, tighter quarters, and increasing bureaucracy have many tech innovators seeking greener pastures, well beyond Silicon Valley.

Princeton University's Swati Bhatt has been studying the evolution of America's startup boom in recent years and has uncovered a surprising trend toward rural communities, better known for raising cattle than for high-tech infrastructure.

In this podcast , Bhatt talks to journalist Rhoda Metcalfe about these new entrepreneurs opting for a different lifestyle. Transcript

  • Read the article in the IMF's Finance & Development magazine

The post Where startups do roam appeared first on Caribbean News Global .

MENAFN04102025000232011072ID1110151097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search