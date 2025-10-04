137 Gaza Flotilla Activists Arrived In Istanbul After Israeli Detention

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Oct 5 (NNN-TRT) – A total of 137 activists, including 36 Turkish nationals, who had been detained by Israel for taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, an aid mission bound for Gaza, were flown to Türkiye yesterday.

The Turkish Airlines flight carrying the activists, departed from Ramon Airport in Israel's southern city of Eilat, and landed at Istanbul Airport at 3:50 p.m. local time (1250 GMT), where they were received by officials and a large crowd.

The activists will undergo health checks and will also be taken to the Istanbul Police Department, to give statements, as part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, into the detention of Turkish citizens in international waters, following Israel's interception of the flotilla.

Foreign ministry sources confirmed that, among those returning were citizens of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Switzerland, Tunisia, and Jordan.

The flotilla – comprising 42 vessels and more than 400 volunteers from over 40 countries – set sail in August to challenge Israel's naval blockade of Gaza and deliver vital humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies.

However, Israeli forces intercepted all the vessels in international waters.

Israel imposed a naval blockade on Gaza in 2007, after Hamas seized control of the enclave. The restrictions were further tightened, following Hamas's cross-border assault into southern Israel in Oct, 2023.– NNN-TRT