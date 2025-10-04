403
MKV Luxury Car Partners With Trip And Yango To Enhance Services For Chinese And Russian Travelers In Dubai
EINPresswire/ -- MKV Luxury Car, a premier name in luxury car rentals without deposit across the UAE, has announced strategic partnerships with Trip and Yango to deliver a seamless and personalized experience for Chinese and Russian tourists visiting the region.
As part of this collaboration, MKV Luxury Car will now offer dedicated Chinese- and Russian-speaking customer service teams to ensure smoother communication, cultural understanding, and an exceptional travel experience for its valued clients.
“Our mission has always been to make luxury travel effortless and accessible for everyone,” said Shahbaz Ashraf, COO of MKV Luxury Car. “Partnering with Trip and Yango allows us to better serve the growing number of Chinese and Russian visitors in the UAE, providing them with comfort, convenience, and communication in their native language.”
Through this partnership, travelers booking via Trip or Yango can now access MKV Luxury Car’s premium fleet of high-end vehicles, including chauffeur-driven and self-drive options, with multilingual support available 24/7.
The initiative underscores MKV Luxury Car’s commitment to cultural inclusivity and premium hospitality, strengthening its position as a trusted mobility partner for international travelers in Dubai and across the UAE. For more information or to make a reservation, visit
About MKV Luxury Car
MKV Luxury Car is a leading luxury car rental and chauffeur service provider in the UAE, offering an extensive fleet of premium vehicles and exceptional customer care. Known for its commitment to excellence, MKV caters to tourists, business travelers, and residents seeking comfort and prestige in every ride.
