Diwali 2025 Date: When Is Deepawali - October 20 Or 21? Check Significance, Key Dates And More
For 2025, devotees should note the main day of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is expected to fall on either Monday, 20 October, or Tuesday, 21 October, depending on the precise timing of the Amavasya Tithi (lunar day).Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G now ₹56,000 cheaper in biggest Diwali offer yet Diwali 2025: Key dates according to Drik Panchang
Dhanteras : 18th October 2025(Saturday)
Narak Chaturdashi : 20th October 2025 (Sunday)
Main Diwali, Lakshmi Puja : 21st October 2025 (Monday)
Govardhan Puja : 22nd October 2025 (Wednesday)
Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja : 23rd October 2025 (Thursday)Significance of the five days of Diwali
Dhanteras (18 October): The first day marks the worship of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi. It is considered highly auspicious to purchase new utensils, gold, or silver on this day to invite prosperity.
Narak Chaturdashi / Choti Diwali (20 October): This day is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. Devotees perform the Abhyang Snan (ritual bath with oil) before sunrise.
Lakshmi Puja / Main Diwali (21 October): The main day of the festival, when Goddess Lakshmi is welcomed into homes and workplaces. The Pradosh Kaal is the key time for the puja, which is followed by lighting lamps, distributing sweets, and celebrating with fireworks.Also Read | Centre releases ₹1.01 trillion as tax devolution to states ahead of Diwali
Govardhan Puja (22 October): Celebrated to honour Lord Krishna, who lifted the Govardhan Hill. A mound of cow dung or food (Annakut) is often prepared and worshipped.
Bhai Dooj (23 October): The final day celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters, where sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their long and prosperous lives.
