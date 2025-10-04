'Will Not Tolerate Delay': Trump Warns Hamas Amid Gaza Peace Plan, Appreciates Israel Temporarily Stopping Bombing

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Hamas that he "will not tolerate delay” amid the Gaza Peace plan he proposed. He also appreciated Israel for temporarily ceasing the bombing. This follows the White House's statement earlier, saying, he would wait“for 3-4 days for Hamas to respond”.

“I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let's get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump's Gaza peace plan included a call for a ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, the group's disarmament and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Hamas indicated its willingness to release the hostages and transfer power to other Palestinian groups, though it emphasized that additional elements of the proposal still require broader Palestinian consultations, AP reported. Senior Hamas leaders noted that significant disagreements remain, necessitating further negotiations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel was ready to proceed with the "first stage" of Trump's plan, seemingly referencing the hostage release. However, his office reiterated in a statement that Israel remains committed to ending the war in line with previously outlined principles, without commenting on any possible differences with Hamas.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, which, according to Israeli data, resulted in around 1,200 deaths and 251 people being taken hostage to Gaza. Israel states that 48 hostages remain, with 20 confirmed alive, according to Reuters.

According to Gaza's health authorities, over 66,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israel's offensive. The operation has devastated large parts of Gaza, while aid restrictions have led to famine in some areas and severe humanitarian conditions across the territory.

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry and several human rights experts have found that Israel's actions amount to genocide. On the other hand, Prime Minister Netanyahu's government maintains that its actions are in self-defense.

