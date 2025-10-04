Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FIA Cyber Crime Wing Busts Haripur Gang Involved In Child Exploitation Videos

2025-10-04 03:08:10
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing in Abbottabad has uncovered a gang involved in producing and distributing obscene videos and images of children during a targeted operation in Haripur.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the operation was led by Sub-Inspectors Basit Ashraf and Muhammad Nauman, resulting in the arrest of key members of the group identified as Muaz, Nauman Ahmad, Bilal, and Abdullah.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects were not only creating inappropriate videos and photos of children but also using the material to blackmail the victims and their families.

The Cyber Crime Wing recovered digital devices and mobile phones from the suspects, which have been sent for forensic examination.

A case has been registered against the group, and further investigations are underway to identify other possible facilitators involved in the crime.

