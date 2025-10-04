403
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 4 (Petra) – The Northern Military Zone foiled an infiltration attempt on Saturday along its northern border, according to an official source.
An individual tried to illegally cross the border within the zone's area of responsibility, the source explained.
Troops applied the rules of engagement, arresting of the suspect, who was then handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.
