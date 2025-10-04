Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border


2025-10-04 03:07:42
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 4 (Petra) – The Northern Military Zone foiled an infiltration attempt on Saturday along its northern border, according to an official source.
An individual tried to illegally cross the border within the zone's area of responsibility, the source explained.
Troops applied the rules of engagement, arresting of the suspect, who was then handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

