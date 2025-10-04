Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Wins One Gold Medal, A Silver In Asian Track And Field Tourney


2025-10-04 03:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait track and field team on Saturday won a gold medal and a silver one in the West Asian Athletics Championship for the youth hosted by Lebanon. (more)
fo


MENAFN04102025000071011013ID1110150763

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search