Dubai: Iraq Day At Expo City Takes Thousands 'Back Decades'

Walking into Expo City felt like walking into Iraq, a country deep-rooted in tradition, culture, and values. On Saturday, the South Hall of Dubai Exhibition Centre turned into a hub of Iraqi heritage as Emirates Love's Iraq hosted Iraq Day, bringing together Iraqis and residents from different nationalities to celebrate the nation's culture.

From the entrance, visitors were welcomed with wide smiles from Iraqi women in traditional attire. Inside, the hall was set up to feel like Iraq itself. Replicas of old architecture, souks, and market-style stalls recreated familiar sights for the visitors. For many, it was more than an exhibition, it felt like stepping back home.

Recommended For You

Food drew many visitors first. Smeed bread and barbecue were savoured by the visitors. Jars of dates, honey, and traditional handmade pickles were displayed and given to the visitors to taste. The pickles, made from vegetables preserved in vinegar, were kept in earthen pots to show how they are still prepared in Iraqi homes. A section also displayed natural handmade cosmetics, produced with ingredients sourced directly from Iraq.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At another stall, visitors were introduced to a unique dining custom, placing a flower inside a teapot during high-end Iraqi gatherings, a small gesture that carries cultural meaning.

A group of women painted on glass and crockeries, creating pieces that showed the Iraqi flag, old building motifs, decorated trays, and logos. They said that the practice is a traditional craft in Iraq that continues to this day.

Fashion was a highlight for many. Traditional Iraqi abayas, made in two full-length layers with embroidery, were showcased alongside gold jewelry.

Ibtisam Al Baghdadi, a visitor from Abu Dhabi who wore a layered abaya with gold, said her dress carried family history.

“This abaya is more than just clothing. It carries with it the stories of generations of Iraqi women. Each layer, each stitch, each thread of embroidery is a reflection of our culture,” she said.

“When I wear it, I feel a deep connection to my ancestors, to the women who wore it before me, and to the traditions they preserved with pride,” added Baghdadi.

A striking display was a painting of an Iraqi horse. Its flowing mane carried the Iraqi flag, while shades of blue symbolised space and the future.

Artist Zaid, who created it, said,“It is about flying into the future. The installation includes the names of all Iraqi provinces. It reminds visitors that every region contributes to the national identity.”

The event gave Iraqis in Dubai a chance to reconnect with their homeland.

Hasan, who wore a Fasalia, the traditional cap introduced by King Faisal of Iraq, said,“Walking into this hall today feels like stepping back into my homeland. The music, the food, the clothes, even the architecture, it's all a reminder of where I come from,” he said.

“Wearing my Fasalia here is not just about tradition, it's about our identity. People do not wear it very often now, but such occasions gives us the opportunity to wear it.”

Another visitor, Salma, attended with her husband, Thaeir. For them, the event was a family moment.“For families like ours who have been away from Iraq for years, this event is more than a cultural showcase. It feels like a reunion with our homeland,” said Salma.

“Each corner here tells a story we grew up with, whether it is the taste of food, the music of old instruments, or the sight of traditional clothing. Sharing this with our children here in Dubai means they understand where we come from, even if they have never lived in Iraq.”

Among the crowd was 75-year-old Shirine Ahmed Karim, who attended in a wheelchair. For her, the day was filled with memories.“I may not be able to walk around like I once did, but coming here has taken me back decades. Every stall, every song, every fragrance reminds me of my younger days in Baghdad,” she said.

“This is not just an exhibition, it's like a deep dive into my memories. When I see the young people here, carrying the tradition, I feel hope of taking forward the culture,” said Karim.