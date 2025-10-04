403
Doha Gears Up For Lineup Of World-Class Events This Month
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha has prepared a packed October schedule of world-class events, exhibitions, and conferences, highlighting its growing status as a vibrant regional hub for innovation, culture, and economic development.
The events span key sectors including healthcare, sports performance, real estate, education, hospitality, and sustainability, offering opportunities for professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs to exchange expertise and strengthen regional and global co-operation.
* October 4: QTRI Old Doha Port Aquathlon 2025
Athletes will take part in a thrilling multi-sport race of running and swimming, competing to complete the course in the fastest time possible.
* October 7-8: Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change 2025
This dialogue will focus on fostering regional co-operation and shared expertise to tackle pressing climate challenges. The programme will feature high-level panels, spotlight sessions, and workshops led by leading entities from across the GCC.
* October 9-11: Aspetar World Conference 2025
Aspetar will bring together global experts for a three-day multidisciplinary conference covering sports injuries, medical conditions in sports, sports science and performance, sports pharmacy, nursing, and dentistry.
* October 10: World Mental Health Day
The Sports for All Federation will mark the occasion with a special event at the Museum of Islamic Art, raising awareness of mental health through community engagement.
* October 12-14: Cityscape Qatar and Qatar Real Estate Forum
Two major platforms for real estate professionals, investors, and homebuyers will showcase opportunities for investment, property development, and homeownership in Qatar and beyond.
* October 13-15: Third Qatar Proteomics Conference
This international scientific forum will gather leading researchers and academics to share the latest developments in proteomics and bioinformatics, with a programme of seven sessions focused on cutting-edge technologies and key health challenges.
* October 14-16: INDEX Design Qatar 2025 and Big 5 Construct Qatar
More than 250 local and international brands will showcase innovative products, solutions, and services from over 25 countries, making these exhibitions a leading destination for interior design, construction, and building technology.
* October 17-19: medical education conference: The Power of Connection: Leveraging Technology for Humanistic Medical Education
Focused on technology and humanistic values in medical education, the conference will bring together educators, healthcare professionals, and innovators to explore how rapid technological advances can be integrated with ethics, compassion, and patient-centred care.
* October 17-24: FIP Asia Padel Cup 2025
The Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex will host Asia's top padel teams in a week-long competition, promising an exciting atmosphere for athletes and spectators alike.
* October 23-November 2: Qatar World Cup 10-Ball 2025
The Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation will welcome the world's elite billiards players for this premier global tournament.
* October 25-26: Exploring the Nexus of Climate, Health, and Environment
Experts, policymakers, and researchers will convene to examine the interconnectedness of climate change, environmental health, and sustainability through keynote lectures, panel discussions, and research debates.
* October 25: Al Wakrah Run
Part of the Qatar Sports for All Federation's Running Series, this desert race in Al Wakrah will bring together runners of all levels in a community sporting event.
* October 28-30: Hospitality Qatar 2025
Now in its 10th year, the exhibition has established itself as a leading platform for the hospitality industry, bringing together thousands of global professionals and innovators to exchange experiences and shape the sector's future with a focus on innovation and sustainability.
* October 30-November 1: UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship
Qatar will once again make waves as it hosts a round of the UIM-ABP Aquabike Circuit Pro World Championship for the first time since 2015, marking the thrilling return of the event after a 10-year absence.
With this diverse and high-profile lineup, Qatar reaffirms its role as a premier destination for global events, offering rich educational, professional, and entertainment experiences for participants and visitors from around the world. – QNA
