Trump Calls On Israel To Stop Bombing Gaza Immediately

2025-10-04 02:20:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump said that following the statement issued by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Friday evening, he believes the movement is "ready for a lasting peace," and that "Israel must stop bombing Gaza immediately so we can safely and quickly extract the hostages."
He added, "We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.."
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced this evening that it had responded to the mediators regarding US President Donald Trump's plan to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.
The movement said in a statement that it had held extensive consultations to reach a "responsible position" on the US President's plan, out of its desire to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. It expressed its appreciation for the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, a prisoner exchange, the immediate entry of aid, and the rejection of the occupation of the Strip and the displacement of the Palestinian people from it.

