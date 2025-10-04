Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Envoys Witkoff, Kushner Head To Egypt To Discuss Hostage Release

Trump Envoys Witkoff, Kushner Head To Egypt To Discuss Hostage Release


2025-10-04 02:20:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and a senior US envoy are heading to Egypt Saturday to finalise hostage release details, a White House official said after Hamas reacted positively to a peace plan to end two years of war.
A White House official confirmed that Kushner and Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff are heading to the Middle East to address the finalisation of details on the release of hostages and to discuss the deal pushed by Trump to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
After Hamas said it was ready to release all hostages and discuss details on the peace plan, Trump urged an immediate halt to the fighting in Gaza Kushner Gaza pease plan Gaza ceasefire Steve Witkoff

MENAFN04102025000067011011ID1110150597

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search