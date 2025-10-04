403
Trump Envoys Witkoff, Kushner Head To Egypt To Discuss Hostage Release
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and a senior US envoy are heading to Egypt Saturday to finalise hostage release details, a White House official said after Hamas reacted positively to a peace plan to end two years of war.
A White House official confirmed that Kushner and Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff are heading to the Middle East to address the finalisation of details on the release of hostages and to discuss the deal pushed by Trump to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
After Hamas said it was ready to release all hostages and discuss details on the peace plan, Trump urged an immediate halt to the fighting in Gaza Kushner Gaza pease plan Gaza ceasefire Steve Witkoff
