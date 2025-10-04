Subahiyah, Laffan Hand Qatar Double Group 1 Triumphs

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Shaqab Racing's homebred filly Subahiyah stormed to victory in the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches (Group 1 PA) at Saint-Cloud Friday, earning top honours for Qatar on the opening day of races linked to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend. Christophe Soumillon rode the chestnut filly to glory for trainer Francois Rohaut.

Following the race, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, received the prestigious trophy in the presence of Guillaume de Saint-Seine, President of France Galop, and Khalifa bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, QREC Board Member.

Qatari success doubled later in the day when Al Wasmiyah Racing's Laffan clinched the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains (Group 1 PA), under Maxime Guyon for trainer Rohaut.

Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah, QREC Chairman, presented the trophies to owners Ali bin Hamad al-Attiyah, Abdulla bin Hamad al-Attiyah and Mohammed bin Hamad al-Attiyah, alongside the winning trainer and jockey.

With these victories, Laffan kept his flawless record intact and remained unbeaten, making it four wins from four starts, including three Group victories and now a second Group 1 title. A true champion, proving once again that class and courage run deep in his veins. Subahiyah also confirmed that she is a rising star and announced herself as a champion-in-the-making, scoring a Group 1 victory at just her third career start.

Laffan remains unbeaten Laffan (Af Al Buraq) – the three-year-old Purebred Arabian colt once again underlined his class, toughness, and growing reputation as the standout of his generation. After winning the Group 1 (PA) Al Rayyan Cup – Prix Kesberoy at Deauville in August, Laffan confirmed his superiority at the highest level, this time facing a deeper nine-runner field on Saint-Cloud's historic turf.

After a good start, Laffan gradually progressed on the outside to take the lead, and once in front, he set a steady tempo, just as he had done last time. Alrakkad (Gazwan) tracked in second, while the favourite Romeo AT (Af Al Buraq) once again raced too keenly in the slow pace. With positions largely unchanged through the back straight, Laffan travelled happily in front despite Alrakkad trying to apply pressure as they rounded the final bend. In the straight, Guyon began to gently urge his mount forward, and Laffan responded by quickening clear by a few lengths, seemingly putting the race to bed.

However, inside the final 200 metres, Romeo AT launched his run from off the pace and began closing rapidly on the leader. With 100 metres to go, Laffan's advantage had diminished to just half a length, but the unbeaten colt showed tremendous grit, holding on in a tense photo finish to repel Romeo AT by the narrowest of noses. Sab'aan Al Shahania (A Mere Bagatelle) finished a clear third.

Subahiyah dominates

Subahiyah (Mahabb x Majida) confirmed her class with a brilliant victory in the Group 1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches. The race was over 2,000m for three-year-old Purebred Arabian fillies and featured a field of fifteen runners.

The three-year-old filly is trained by Francois Rohaut for owner and breeder Al Shaqab Racing and was ridden by Christophe Soumillon. She had previously finished third in the Group 1 (PA) Al Rayyan Cup – Prix Kesberoy against the colts in August and now claims her first Group 1 win. The success also gave Rohaut a double on the card, after winning the colts edition earlier the same day.

Subahiyah soon settled at the rear because of her wide draw, running behind Al Fareeq (Nieshan) three wide in a race led by Motacilla (Mister Ginoux). As the three-wide group moved down the back straight, she gradually advanced into midfield while Sa'Ba (Ajs Thrb) tried to pressure the leader.

The pace remained slow, and Christophe Soumillon kept her relaxed, anticipating the start of the pace lift. Under a masterful ride, he timed the move perfectly and positioned Subahiyah alongside the leaders as they entered the final straight.

Still not fully asked for effort inside the last 400m, she was much in control and soon took the lead, despite hanging slightly to her left. Inside the final 200m she quickened smartly to open a clear advantage and won by one and a quarter lengths. The victory gave Al Shaqab Racing a 1-2-3, with Amjaad (Azadi) second and El Bnoud (Azadi) third.

Focus Shifts to ParisLongchamp

Racing action will move Saturday to the historic ParisLongchamp Racecourse, which will host a number of contests over the next two days. The focus, as always, will be on the Qatar Arabian World Cup (Group 1 PA) and the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (Group 1), both scheduled tomorrow.

On Saturday, the card features nine races, including three Group 1 contests and three Group 2 contests, with a field of top-class horses, including several owned by Qatari connections.

Racing begins at 2:23pm Qatar time, with live coverage on Al Kass TV and beIN Sports. The opening race will be the Qatar Prix Chaudenay (G2) for 3-year-olds over 3,000m, featuring seven runners. It will be followed by the Qatar Prix du Cadran (G1) for 4-year-olds and up over 4,000m, contested by eight horses, including Alsakib, owned by Al Wasmiyah Stud.

The third race is another major event for Arabians: the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Juments (G1) for 4-year-old Purebred Arabian fillies over 2,000m, featuring 13 top-class fillies. The line-up includes a strong Qatari presence: Texas Pearl, owned by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani; Chdia and Intisar De Monlau, carrying the colours of Wathnan Racing; Hajmah, owned by Al Shaqab Racing; Al Muthqafah, owned by Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari; Geneva, owned by Abdullah bin Fahad al-Attiyah; Bianca De Ghazal, owned by Nasser bin Abdullah al-Musnad; HM Al Zalmaa - last year's winner of the G1 Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches - owned by Abdulghani al-Abdulghani; and Lacaro Du Croate owned by Mansour bin Khalil al-Shahwani.

Other entries include Almurjanah, owned by the Royal Cavalry of Oman; Shumma and Wala'a, carrying the colours of Yas Horse Racing Management; and Zaram, owned by Ivan Dimitrov. Many of these fillies are proven Group 1 winners, promising a highly competitive contest.

Other group races on the card include the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein (G2) for 3-year-olds and up over 1,600m with ten runners, the Qatar Prix De Royallieu (G1) for 3 years and older fillies and mares over 2,800m with twelve runners, and the Qatar Prix Dollar (G2) for 3-year-olds and up over 1,950m, featuring nine horses, including First Look and Damysus, both carrying the colours of Wathnan Racing.