Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Open House Organised

Open House Organised


2025-10-04 02:19:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The ICC ONE Toastmasters Club, with a legacy of over 20 years, hosted its open house meeting with over 50 participants, including 24 first-time guests. Christopher Aleida, founder president M I Farid, Abhishek Mohanty, Deepikha Chandrasekhar Fernandes, Hany ZamZam, Mansoor Moideen, and club president Balakrishnan Karyot spoke.
The meeting was also attended by senior leaders of Toastmasters Qatar ONE Toastmasters Club Christopher Aleida open house meeting

MENAFN04102025000067011011ID1110150577

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search