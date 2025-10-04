403
Open House Organised
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The ICC ONE Toastmasters Club, with a legacy of over 20 years, hosted its open house meeting with over 50 participants, including 24 first-time guests. Christopher Aleida, founder president M I Farid, Abhishek Mohanty, Deepikha Chandrasekhar Fernandes, Hany ZamZam, Mansoor Moideen, and club president Balakrishnan Karyot spoke.
