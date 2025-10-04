403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MES Celebrates Teachers' Day
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School commemorated Teachers' Day with reverence and enthusiasm, honouring the invaluable contributions of its teaching faculty.
Officiating president Kashif Jaleel, general secretary Dr K P Najeeb, directors and members of the governing board, and school officials were present on the occasion.
Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar said:“Teachers are the torchbearers of progress who make a profound impact on every learner's life. Their dedication, integrity, and compassion are the foundation of quality education and roadmap for many other professions in society. Today, we honour not just their profession, but their profound impact on every learner's life.”
Teachers who had 100% attendance in the academic year 2024-2025 were honoured. This was followed by a cultural segment led by the teachers, which included a medley of group songs, dance, skits, and fun games. The winners of various fun games conducted as part of the Teachers' Day celebrations were awarded prizes and trophies.
A lucky draw was conducted, and winners from each section were given prizes. A video presentation showcased love and respect for teachers. Teachers Magdeline Sylvia and Davidson, welcomed the attendees and proposed a vote of thanks respectively.
The members of the student council held a special programme to honour teachers. Clubs and activities head Annette Hannah welcomed the gathering.
The event featured a cultural programme, which included classical and contemporary dance performances, musical renditions, thematic skits, and poetic tributes - each highlighting the pivotal role of teachers.
The Evening Shift of MES Indian School also commemorated Teachers' Day with a function, organised by the student council in collaboration with the faculty.
The event commenced with a special assembly that featured cultural performances and tributes. A card-making activity and a poster display on the theme 'I Love My Teacher' showcased students' artistic talents and deep appreciation.
Fun games and activities were arranged for teachers. Students also presented a short video, 'The Role of a Teacher', emphasising the multifaceted responsibilities of educators and their lasting influence on young minds. Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar and senior vice-principal Shihabudeen Pulath were present.
Officiating president Kashif Jaleel, general secretary Dr K P Najeeb, directors and members of the governing board, and school officials were present on the occasion.
Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar said:“Teachers are the torchbearers of progress who make a profound impact on every learner's life. Their dedication, integrity, and compassion are the foundation of quality education and roadmap for many other professions in society. Today, we honour not just their profession, but their profound impact on every learner's life.”
Teachers who had 100% attendance in the academic year 2024-2025 were honoured. This was followed by a cultural segment led by the teachers, which included a medley of group songs, dance, skits, and fun games. The winners of various fun games conducted as part of the Teachers' Day celebrations were awarded prizes and trophies.
A lucky draw was conducted, and winners from each section were given prizes. A video presentation showcased love and respect for teachers. Teachers Magdeline Sylvia and Davidson, welcomed the attendees and proposed a vote of thanks respectively.
The members of the student council held a special programme to honour teachers. Clubs and activities head Annette Hannah welcomed the gathering.
The event featured a cultural programme, which included classical and contemporary dance performances, musical renditions, thematic skits, and poetic tributes - each highlighting the pivotal role of teachers.
The Evening Shift of MES Indian School also commemorated Teachers' Day with a function, organised by the student council in collaboration with the faculty.
The event commenced with a special assembly that featured cultural performances and tributes. A card-making activity and a poster display on the theme 'I Love My Teacher' showcased students' artistic talents and deep appreciation.
Fun games and activities were arranged for teachers. Students also presented a short video, 'The Role of a Teacher', emphasising the multifaceted responsibilities of educators and their lasting influence on young minds. Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar and senior vice-principal Shihabudeen Pulath were present.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment