Gaps In Global Travel Systems Put Solo Youth Flyers At Risk This Holiday Season

EINPresswire/ -- With airline systems breaking under pressure from cyberattacks to weather delays and technical collapses a quiet crisis is building: children traveling abroad without parents are being left behind, rerouted, and stranded without clear protocols, guardianship, or recourse.

While airports attempt to triage chaos, one group is increasingly falling through the cracks - unaccompanied minors, or children flying solo. Airlines offer limited support, consulates and schools are often unreachable and families thousands of miles away have little ability to intervene when plans go sideways.

This holiday season, thousands of children will fly across borders to reunite with families, attend programs, or return from school terms. As traffic builds, systems buckle, and storms roll in, parents are asking: what happens if my child is alone and everything stops working?

“Parents plan for everything. Except the one moment when they’re powerless: a closed gate, a missed connection, a shutdown in a country they’ve never been to,” says Lucie Strakova, founder of YoungTravel Concierge, a global travel support service dedicated to protecting children and teens in transit.

“We created this because we lived it. And we knew the system wasn’t enough.”

YoungTravel Concierge grew out of the mission of kiDay, a Czech-based foundation helping young people access international camps, cultural exchanges, and global development programs. Through years of real-world travel planning, the team saw firsthand how fragile international mobility is for youth and how few safety nets exist when parents aren’t there.

Today, YoungTravel Concierge offers families across Europe, the U.S., and beyond a professional, personalized “guardian-in-transit” covering:

• Flight planning & emergency routing

• On-site meet & greet, transfer assistance, and in-airport navigation

• Live parent communication throughout the journey

• Crisis support during cancellations, diversions, or overnight delays

• Full-service escorting where needed

And it’s not just about flights. The service handles multi-day itineraries, camp pickups, school term returns, and even handovers between divorced parents in different countries.

“This isn’t luxury. It’s logistics - done with care, experience, and a real sense of responsibility,” adds Strakova. “We’re not a brand. We’re the person who answers the phone when no one else does.”

With thousands of children booked to travel globally over Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year holidays, the company is urging families and institutions to recognize the risk. The next airport collapse won’t wait for a parent to land.



About YoungTravel Concierge

YoungTravel Concierge is an international travel safety and support service for children and teens traveling without a parent. Active across Europe, North America, and select global hubs, it offers pre-planning, in-transit oversight, and emergency backup for families navigating complex youth journeys. It was founded as an extension of kiDay, a nonprofit foundation helping young people access cross-border camps and development programs. Learn more at kiday.



About kiDay

Founded in Prague, kiDay is a nonprofit foundation committed to opening the world to children and youth through travel, education, and cultural exchange. It provides access to international camps, scholarships, and support services for families navigating global opportunities. kiday