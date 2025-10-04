Embassy Team Visits Swiss Gaza Activists In Prison
The purpose of the visit was to guarantee the activists the consular protection of Swiss nationals. It was one of the first teams from foreign representations in Israel to visit the site, the Swiss foreign ministry said. The team remained on site for around eight hours.
Due to various incidents, the Israeli security authorities cut short the visit, with the result that the representatives of the Swiss embassy were unable to hold in-depth talks with the group of Swiss nationals, the statement added. The embassy is planning another visit on Sunday.
