Rainbow Benches Vandalised In Switzerland

“The city systematically lodges a complaint when there is damage to street furniture and public buildings,” Pierre-Antoine Hildbrand, the municipal councillor in charge of security, told Keystone-ATS on Saturday, referring to a report in 24 heures.“It's a bit sad to attack benches because of their colour,” he added.
On September 23, the City of Lausanne inaugurated 11 benches in rainbow and trans colours as part of its LGBTIQ+ policy. The ceremony was marked by the presence of opponents denouncing the city authorities'“pinkwashing” of the queer movement.
