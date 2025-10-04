Goodluck India Joins Hands With Brahmos Aerospace And Axiscades To Bid For DRDO's AMCA Programme
The three companies will combine their strengths in manufacturing, engineering, and technology to support the AMCA project, which is a key step in India's plan to strengthen its indigenous defence capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
The AMCA is envisioned as a fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft designed with cutting-edge features such as supercruise capability (supersonic flight without afterburners), advanced avionics, internal weapons bays, and sophisticated electronic warfare systems.
This makes it one of India's most ambitious defence projects aimed at enhancing the country's air combat readiness.
Goodluck India's Chairman, Mahesh Chandra Garg, stated that the collaboration leverages the expertise of all three partners and will allow them to contribute meaningfully to India's growing aerospace and defence sector.
In addition to this, Goodluck India's subsidiary, Goodluck Defence & Aerospace Limited, recently received an industrial license under the Indian Arms Act, 1959, to manufacture medium-calibre artillery shells in various sizes, further diversifying its defence production portfolio.
Goodluck India operates six manufacturing units across Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, with a total capacity of 5 lakh metric tonnes per annum.
The company's product line includes defence equipment, heavy steel forgings, precision tubes, structural fabrication, and advanced engineering solutions.
