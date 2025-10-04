Frost & Sullivan Webinar Highlights Key Growth Drivers And Challenges In Australasia's Commercial Airline MRO Sector
Sydney, Australia, 16 April 2025 – Frost & Sullivan successfully hosted its webinar“Top 5 Industry Trends Shaping the Commercial Airline MRO Sector in Australasia” on April 8, 2025, drawing strong participation from aviation stakeholders across the region. The session, led by Amartya De, Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan Australia, provided strategic insights into fleet growth, market dynamics, and MRO segment demand.
Australasia's commercial fleet is expected to grow from over 850 aircraft in 2025 to more than 1,100 by 2035, with narrow-body jets like the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 making up 45% of the fleet. These aircraft will continue to dominate short-haul and domestic routes, while regional jets will remain vital for remote and FIFO operations.
“Fleet growth presents exciting opportunities, but it also intensifies the need for scalable MRO solutions, skilled labour, and digital integration,” said Amartya De.
The webinar addressed critical challenges, including a shrinking skilled workforce and high infrastructure costs, especially for independent MRO providers. To stay competitive, the industry must embrace digital MRO hangars, invest in high-value component and engine MRO services, and diversify into adjacent offerings such as modifications and teardown operations.
“Sustainable growth will come from modernising operations and attracting new talent,” Amartya added. “Those who evolve their capabilities will capture greater value across the aircraft lifecycle.”
The webinar offered actionable intelligence for MRO providers, airline operators, and investors aiming to navigate and lead in a transforming aviation landscape.
-END-
