'It's Misery': Long Island Family Says Contractor Gutted Their Home And Vanished After $96K Payment - Now They're Living In A Camper And Facing Debt

MENAFN - News Direct) > Deanna Salentino and her family were very excited to upgrade their home on Winston Court in Shoreham, New York. Instead, Salentino, her husband and their three children are now living in a camper parked in their backyard.

“It's misery,” she told News 12 .“And I thought I was supposed to be moving into my house today. It's awful.”



The family had big plans to create their dream home and hired Robert Cortese of Tool Time Construction to do the work. In May, they paid him $96,200 and he began tearing out walls.

Since then, the family said, no work has been done. No materials or appliances have been ordered. What's left behind are bare studs, loose wires and missing doors and railings.

No comment from Cortese

News 12 reporters tried to speak with Cortese, but he offered little explanation.

“They say you took $96,000 but didn't do the work. Can you explain that?” asked reporters in a visit to Cortese's home.

“That's a lie,” Cortese replied. He then asked the news crew to leave and gave no further comment.

Salentino later found out that Cortese is listed on Suffolk County Consumer Affairs'“Wall of Shame” for operating without a contractor's license. The public registry includes contractors' names, businesses, aliases, addresses and the reason they're listed.

Cortese's entry includes the Tool Time Construction Group, his addresses, and states he was first listed in June of 2023 - nearly two years before the Salentinos hired him.

[Consumer Affairs] Commissioner Wayne Rogers told Newsday that the agency does have a fund to reimburse homeowners up to $5,000 when licensed contractors do poor work. But there's a catch - the contractor must be licensed.

"If they're not licensed, there's nothing we can do," he said.

Since Cortese is unlicensed, the Salentino family is ineligible for that fund.

In the meantime, they remain in their camper while a new contractor tries to complete the home. But the family is facing new delays and higher costs as that company undoes Cortese's work. Suffolk County police are investigating.

How to avoid falling victim to scam contractors

Stories like the Salentino family's are all too common - and unfortunately, legal protections can be limited, especially when unlicensed contractors are involved. Without access to the Consumer Affairs fund, the family's only remaining option may be civil court, which is costly and time-consuming.

If you're in a similar situation, here are some steps you can take:



File a complaint with your local Consumer Affairs department or licensing agency.

Document everything: Save contracts, receipts, photos and any communications with the contractor.

Report suspected fraud to police, especially if you believe money was taken with no intent to complete the job.

Consult with a lawyer if the financial loss is significant. Check for local recovery funds, which some counties or state agencies offer for licensed contractor failures.

The best protection, though, starts before you make any payments. Here's how to safeguard yourself:



Verify their license: In New York, contractors must be licensed through the county. Suffolk County has a searchable public registry.

Check the“Wall of Shame” or similar databases that track unlicensed or fraudulent contractors.

Read online reviews: Look at Google, company websites and forums. Search the business name for complaints.

Avoid large upfront payments: Reputable contractors typically ask for a deposit, with additional payments tied to project milestones. Get everything in writing: A contract should include a timeline, materials list and payment schedule.

With their savings drained and their home unfinished, the Salentino family is left trying to recover emotionally and financially. As the investigation continues, they hope their story prevents another family from seeing their dream fall apart.



This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

