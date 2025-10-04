Social Security Is Paying Out More Than It Can Bring In, Leaving The Government With A $67 Billion Problem - How To Shore Up Your Savings Just In Case

MENAFN - News Direct) > The Social Security Board of Trustees has announced the program's combined trust funds are projected to be able to help cover all scheduled benefits in full until 2034 - one year earlier than projected last year - at which point only 81% of benefits will be payable.

In 2024, Social Security cost $1.48 trillion while only bringing in $1.42 trillion - resulting in a $67 billion decline in funds



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement - what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast) Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP

Must Read

Government action will be necessary to address the ongoing funding problem . But in the meantime, Americans must deal with the prospect of reduced Social Security checks in the near future.

So, what can people do to shore up their retirement savings ?

How Social Security works

Social Security is largely a pay-as-you-go system, where current workers and their employers pay taxes that fund benefits, with the intention that when workers retire, the following generations will pay into the system to fund their benefits. There are also Social Security trust fund reserves earning interest that can contribute to benefits. Some beneficiaries may pay taxes on part of their benefits as well.

As the population ages, the amount in benefits being paid out is exceeding how much the program takes in. This has been the case since 2021. Approximately 70 million beneficiaries in 2024 drew funds from Social Security, outpacing the taxes and interest being collected.

Current action on Social Security

Shortly before President Joe Biden left office, he signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law. The act unlocked benefits for a number of public workers. Critics of the bipartisan legislation argued the expanded benefits would hasten the depletion of the Social Security trust funds.

In addition, policy proposals made by President Donald Trump during his election campaign came under scrutiny for potentially putting the funds at further risk. These include eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits, ending taxes on tips and overtime, implementing tariffs and mass deportations.

Read more: Robert Kiyosaki warns of a 'Greater Depression' coming to the US - with millions of Americans going poor. But he says these 2 'easy-money' assets will bring in 'great wealth' . How to get in now

Some of these measures were included in Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. A letter from the Social Security Administration's (SSA) Office of the Chief Actuary estimated the bill would increase program costs and accelerate the depletion of the trust funds by several months.

As for the agency itself, early in the year, it was announced the SSA aimed to cut 12% of its staff - approximately 7,000 people - which critics argued would have a negative impact on services.

How you can better prepare for retirement

Social Security retirement benefits are meant to supplement your income, not replace it entirely.

Increasing your savings as much as you can is still the best way to grow your nest egg. Money placed in a tax-advantaged 401(k) or IRA account can be invested in the stock market. The farther away you are from retirement, the more time you have to take advantage of compounding . The more your portfolio grows, the less you'll be forced to rely on Social Security.

If you're closer to retirement age, you may want to switch to more conservative investments, like certificates of deposit , to shield yourself from economic downturns. Speaking with a financial advisor can help you create a blueprint for your golden years.

And it may not be a popular prospect, but the longer you remain in the workforce, the longer you can go without drawing Social Security or dipping into your savings. Plus, while you can start claiming Social Security benefits at age 62, if you wait until age 70 you can earn a bigger check each month.

Instead of waiting for an act of Congress, the best way to deal with the looming Social Security shortfall may be to bolster your finances yourself.

Editor's note, Oct. 2, 2025: The first paragraph now clarifies that Social Security's combined trust funds are projected to be able to help fund benefits in full until 2034.



How much cash do you plan to keep on hand after you retire? Here are 3 of the biggest reasons you'll need a substantial stash of savings in retirement

There's still a 35% chance of a recession hitting the American economy this year - protect your retirement savings with these 5 essential money moves ASAP

This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Related Posts



This Ontario family found a way to... When Dee Debarros' husband was out of a job during...Read more



Texas mom's son, 14, is begging to... On a recent Ramsey Show call, Victoria from Texas asked...Read more



One accident abroad could cost you thousands... A single medical emergency abroad can cost Canadians tens of...Read more