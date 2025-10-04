One Accident Abroad Could Cost You Thousands - Here's How Your Credit Card Could Save Your Trip And Your Wallet

MENAFN - News Direct) > A single medical emergency abroad can cost Canadians tens of thousands of dollars - and most don't realize their credit card might already include travel insurance that could protect them. But there's a catch: coverage varies wildly, and relying on it without knowing the fine print could leave you stranded with a massive bill. Before you book that flight or step on a cruise ship, here's what you need to know to travel protected.

What is credit card travel insurance?

Many people think of travel insurance as mainly securing coverage in case of getting sick or injured outside of Canada. While that is certainly one kind of essential medical insurance when visiting international locales, travel credit card insurance varies by provider and can also include an impressively wide range of coverage, including things like trip interruption, baggage delay, rental car insurance and more.

How do I know if my credit card has travel insurance?

So what should you do if you're wondering whether or not your credit card has travel insurance? Firstly, never assume that your credit card comes with insurance.

While premium travel credit cards with annual fees typically offer the most comprehensive travel insurance, some no-fee cards now include limited coverage, such as trip interruption or delayed baggage. Always check the benefit guide for the full details.

To find out if your credit card includes travel insurance, the best thing to do is to check your benefit guide or contact your card issuer. You can also check out the card's website or the information pamphlet you got when you first received your card.

What does credit card travel insurance cover?

The bad news is that the only way to really know what your specific credit card covers in detail is to read the fine print. While it may sound boring, understanding your credit card's travel insurance policy is crucial to fully benefit from its coverage. Truth is, coverage length varies widely.

For example, many cards offer 15 days for those under 65, while coverage for seniors may drop to as few as three days. As a result, you shouldn't rely on your card coverage if you're travelling longer and may need to buy a top-up travel policy.

Your credit card may include these kinds of travel insurance:



Emergency medical insurance

Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Flight delay insurance

Delayed and lost baggage insurance

Travel accident insurance

Rental car insurance Hotel/motel burglary insurance

Note that you usually must charge the full amount (or at least 75%) of your flight, hotel, car rental, etc. or any other travel-associated costs to your card for your credit card insurance to be active.

The one exception to this rule for most cards is emergency medical insurance. Emergency medical coverage may apply even if you didn't charge the trip to your card, but this varies by issuer. For example, BMO and Scotiabank credit cards only require that the cardholder be an active user in good standing in order to be covered under emergency medical. .

Children and spouses/partners are usually also covered when they travel with the cardholder -agiain, this may only apply if their part of the trip is charged to the card or if the card offers this explicitly (in the fine print). Check with your credit card issuer to see who is protected by your credit card insurance coverage.

Stop losing out on earned rewards. Compare credit cards to find the best travel rewards credit card - your future self will thank you!

What does credit card travel insurance not cover?

While credit card travel insurance can be quite comprehensive, there are some key exclusions to be aware of for most travel credit cards:



Most credit card insurance won't cover pre-existing conditions unless they've been stable for 90 to 180 days before departure. Pregnancy may be excluded after a certain week of gestation or if complications arise.”

Credit card travel insurance doesn't usually cover visa denials - a growing concern as global visa processing remains delayed in 2025 due to high travel demand and staffing shortages.

Credit card insurance usually does not cover dangerous activities like skydiving or bungee jumping may not be covered.

Trips longer than a certain duration, which can usually range anywhere from 15 to 30 days may not be fully covered - however, top-up insurance can extend your coverage.

Be aware that age also matters. Many cards offer coverage for at least two weeks but may offer as little as three days or none for cardholders 65 and over.

The dollar amount of your coverage is limited. Coverage caps differ between cards. For instance, emergency medical coverage can range from $1 million to $5 million, while trip cancellation may be capped at $1,000 to $2,500 per person. For an expensive trip, you may need to purchase additional insurance

You usually need to pay the 75% of the cost of the trip or more to the card for some insurance like trip cancellation/interruption coverage to apply. Rental car insurance typically only covers collision or loss and damage; it doesn't include third-party liability, personal effects, or injuries. Also, luxury or exotic vehicles are usually excluded.

Also, be aware that one requirement of coverage is to contact the insurance company as soon as an emergency occurs. Fail to do this and you could void your coverage. There may also be a deadline as to how long you can apply for reimbursement (such as a year after the trip).

Do all credit cards include travel insurance?

While premium travel credit cards with annual fees typically offer the most comprehensive travel insurance, some no-fee cards now include limited coverage, such as trip interruption or delayed baggage. If travel - and travel insurance coverage - is a key factor in choosing your next credit card, consider applying for a travel rewards credit card. That's because the highest coverage limits - both in how much is covered and what is covered - can be found through travel rewards credit cards. That said, the cards with the best perks and coverage typically charge an annual fee. No matter what card you choose, be sure to check the benefit guide for the full details.

How do I choose a credit card with travel insurance?

If you want to prioritise credit card travel insurance, look for a card that has coverage that most aligns with your needs, such as:



The number of trip days covered for those below and above the age of 65

The dollar amount for each specific insurance type

Whether the card covers your partner and children, or possibly your extended family

If there are any excluded countries or activities What portion of your trip needs to be charged to the card

Do I need additional travel insurance?

To protect your health and your wallet, supplement your credit card coverage with standalone travel insurance if you're over 65, have medical conditions, or are taking a trip worth more than $5,000. It could save you from losses due to costly gaps in coverage.

Another important consideration is whether you are travelling overseas or not. If you are travelling within Canada, your provincial health plan may cover most medical emergencies but would not cover things like lost luggage and trip interruption.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

