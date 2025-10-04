Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Announces $5 Million Direct Offering To Institutional Investors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile services and data company, has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the sale of 3,333,336 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 5,000,004 shares at a combined price of $1.50 per share and warrant. The common warrants are exercisable immediately at $1.50 per share and have a five-year term. Expected to close by Dec. 23, 2024, the offering is anticipated to generate $5.0 million in gross proceeds, to be used for general corporate purposes. Roth Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering, which will be conducted under a Form S-3 registration statement filed with the SEC.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit .

