Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Reports 39% Revenue Growth In Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , posted $8.53 million in revenue for Q3 fiscal 2025, a 39% year-over-year increase driven by its Telecommunications Products & Services division. The SMS & MMS segment saw revenue jump to $44,457, compared to $7,900 in Q3 fiscal 2024, while Big Data revenue was $0, down from $5,584. Gross profit fell 30% to $0.44 million due to a 47% rise in the cost of revenue, but quarterly net loss improved to $1.66 million, a 15% reduction from the prior year. CEO Martin Shen highlighted the company's strengthened financial position, including a working capital surplus of $9.43 million, and plans to leverage recent financing to advance initiatives in its Command and Communications segment and monetize Big Data partnerships. Full financial details are available on the SEC and company websites.

To view the full press release, visit

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

ChineseWire is powered by IBN