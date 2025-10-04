The Risks Of Crypto Self-Custody Are Increasing For Investors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Deciding whether to invest in crypto long-term is a big move, but figuring out how to store digital assets securely might matter even more. Recent wildfires in California have brought this issue into focus. Some crypto holders shared stories online about losing their Bitcoin after storage devices or metal seed phrase plates were destroyed in the fires. While individual claims can't always be confirmed, the incident highlights the very real risks of managing your crypto.

There are generally two types of crypto storage: cold wallets (offline) and hot wallets (online). The latter, like those offered byBlockchain or Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) , are internet-connected and convenient for trading, but they are susceptible to...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN