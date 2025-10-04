Psychedelicnewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) CEO To Participate In Upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new and innovative next-generation psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced participation in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET. Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale will join the fireside chat hosted by Robert Sassoon, Senior Research Analyst at Water Tower Research.

Drysdale and Sassoon will discuss Cybin's lead development programs CYB003 and CYB004 and upcoming trials. They will also delve into the aspects that set the company's development approach apart from other neuropsychiatric developments, as well as the lessons learned and applied from the U.S. FDA's rejection of a new drug application (“NDA”) submitted by Lykos.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit .

