AFF Names Final Squad For Matches Against Pakistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has named its final squad for the upcoming two matches against Pakistan.

In a statement, the AFF said that Owais Azizi, Faisal Hamid and Essa Azizi have been called up as goalkeepers.

Other players named in the squad include Sharif Mohammad, Mahboob Hanifi, Omid Arzo, Mohammad Naeem Rahimi, Habibullah Askar, Ilyas Mansoor, Sulaiman Zarmati, Qamaruddin, Maziar Kohyar, Jamshid Achakzai, Alireza Panahi and Zulfiqar Nazari.

The federation added that Rahmat Akbari, Omid Mousavi, Yama Shirzad, Tawfiq Sekandari, Sayed Murtaza Fatemi, Hossein Zamani, Omid Popalzai, Farid Sadat and Jabar Sharza are also among the 23 players invited to represent the national side.

The matches are part of the third qualifying round for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

First match is scheduled for October 9 and second on 14 of the same month.

Italian coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has named the squad as Afghanistan look to bounce back after two defeats in the current qualifying stage - a 2–1 loss to Myanmar and a 1–0 defeat to Syria - leaving the team bottom of Group E without any points.

The first match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, while the return fixture will take place at Al-Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Kuwait, with Afghanistan as the home side.

