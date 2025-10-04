Saudi International Falcons And Hunting Exhibition 2025 Opens With 1,300 Exhibitors From 45 Countries

EINPresswire/ -- The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 opened Thursday in Riyadh, drawing more than 1,300 exhibitors and brands from 45 countries in what has become the world’s largest gathering dedicated to falconry, hunting, and related cultural traditions.Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, the exhibition runs through October 11 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center north of Riyadh in Malham district. This year’s edition brings together 28 specialized sectors and more than 23 accompanying events, offering visitors an expansive mix of cultural attractions, interactive experiences, and competitions.New attractions include the Mongolian Falcons Zone, the Saluqi Museum dedicated to the Arabian hunting dog breed, and a Chinese pavilion with 50 companies. Visitors can also explore the UNESCO-listed Hima Najran heritage site with its ancient rock art, a safari exhibition, the Future Falconer Village for families, the Digital Shalail Museum showcasing the traditional falconry hood, a falconry fashion zone, and a classic car display. In addition, Saudi female artisans are presenting traditional crafts alongside family-oriented art exhibitions.Interactive experiences include falcon-calling shows and equestrian performances that combine horses and falcons. Visitors can also try karting, off-road driving, camel rides, and participate in camel and falcon auctions. Archery, shooting ranges, and artistic activities such as Arabian horse sketching add to the program.One of the main highlights is the annual falcon racing competition, known locally as the Al-Melwah race, which tests falcons in high-speed flight over long distances. Running from October 5–10, the race will feature six categories, with 10 winners recognized daily. In total, 60 winners will share combined prizes of $160,000 (SR600,000).Attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, the exhibition has become a global cultural landmark that blends heritage preservation with cultural tourism, investment opportunities, and awareness programs to ensure falconry traditions—recognized by UNESCO as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage—are passed on to future generations.Registration is free through the exhibition’s official website. Visiting hours are from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

