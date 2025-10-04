Semi-Naked Body Of Woman Recovered From School In Bengal's Purulia
The incident has created an unrest in the area.
According to police sources, the body was recovered from Alangidanga Primary School in ward number 21 of Purulia city.
The body was found in the area surrounded by a wall on one side of the school.
The body was half-naked, which raised questions whether the woman was raped and murdered.
Upon receiving the information, local police reached the school premises and sent the body for an autopsy.
An investigation has been initiated in the matter.
The police officers are trying to find out how did the body ended up in the school premises as state-run schools in West Bengal are closed for Durga puja vacation.
"A case has started. The process of identifying the body is on. As schools are closed, it is being investigated whether the woman was murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped in the school. It is also being investigated whether the woman was raped. That can only be confirmed once we receive the autopsy report," a senior officer of Purulia district police said.
The investigation has been started by the Purulia Sadar police station.
The body was sent to the Purulia Government Medical College Hospital for the autopsy.
Searches have been started at various places.
The police are also looking for any missing person complaint lodged in nearby areas to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman.
The development came as a shock to the people of Purulia city, who are soaking in the festive spirit.
Even on Saturday, idol immersion is taking place while puja committees are taking out processions with idols before immersion.
Such an incident has cast a shadow on the festive mood of the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment