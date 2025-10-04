Delhi: NDMC Gets 78 Public Complaints At Suvidha Camp

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) received 78 grievances at a Suvidha Camp organised on Saturday at NDMC, Convention Centre, an official said on Saturday.

Over a hundred Officers/Officials of 30 departments of NDMC were present in the camp across the table for on-the-spot redressal of grievances, the official said in a statement.

The help desks of the various departments were supervised by the Head of the Department.

The 78 public grievances received in the Camp by the officers pertained to the Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax and Estate Departments.

Besides this, hundreds of local residents and service users visited the Suvidha Camp to obtain information regarding NDMC Civic Services, said the statement.

All public grievances were discussed face-to-face by the public with the officials concerned of various NDMC Departments for expeditious resolutions. Grievances requiring policy-level decisions were explained along with likely timelines of their redressal.

Apart from organising the Suvidha Camps, NDMC has also launched a 'Jan Suvidha Portal' as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users of NDMC.

The link for the Jan Suvidha portal is available on the NDMC website ( The Jan Suvidha Portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their grievance status and giving feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism.

Grievances can also be lodged through Social Media platforms like X (, Facebook ( and Instagram ( These complaints are continuously monitored by the Head of the Departments and resolved as soon as possible.

Last month, the NDMC began a drive to enhance mechanisation in sanitation, with Chairman Keshav Chandra distributing a new set of modern sanitation equipment to replace hand-brooms across all its 14 sanitation circles.

The distribution of sanitation equipment by the NDMC included 300 hand-held dustbins per circle for source-level waste collection, 27 fully-equipped cleaning trolleys for mechanised market cleaning and wet mopping, 14 megaphones to strengthen public awareness campaigns and 300 waste collection bags per circle for systematic and efficient street waste management, an official said.