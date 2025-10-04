Bangladesh Army Chief Unlikely To Visit India For UN Troop Contributor Chiefs' Conclave
An official who did not wish to be named said,“There are possibilities that the Bangladesh Army Chief will not take part in this conference and would be replaced by one of his junior colleagues.”
The Indian Army will host the UNTCC Chiefs Conclave in New Delhi from October 14 to 16, bringing together senior military leadership of over 30 nations that are key contributors to United Nations peacekeeping operations, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.
A Curtain Raiser was organised at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on October 1, where Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, DCOAS, briefed about the modalities of conduct of the upcoming Conclave.
The senior army official underlined the significance of the conclave as a“unique platform for UN Troop Contributing Countries to foster dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding.”
He also highlighted India's steadfast commitment to UN peacekeeping, the nation's role as one of the largest troop contributors and the“Indian Army's readiness to share its operational experience, innovations and best practices.”
Notably, at the UNTCC Chiefs conclave in New Delhi, Chiefs and representatives from nations across the world will attend including- Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, France, Italy, Algeria, Armenia, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Cote D'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Fiji, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, Vietnam, Rwanda and Senegal, apart from India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment