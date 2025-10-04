Kraken October Deposit Match 2025: Earn Up To 2% In USDG
Kraken has launched an exclusive promotion for October 2025: eligible users who make qualifying deposits through the Kraken App can earn a 1%β2% deposit match in USDG .
The final bonus percentage depends on the total aggregate deposits made by all participants. The more users participate, the higher the match rate goes, up to 2%.π Promotion Period & How It Works
- Promotion Period: October 2 β October 31, 2025 The promotion may end early once total aggregate deposits reach $500 million Users must opt in through the Offers Page in the Kraken App (rocket icon in the top-right, or via home/explore cards) Minimum Net Deposit: $1,000 (or equivalent) required Maximum: No cap, the more you deposit, the more bonus potential
The deposit match rate is based on the total aggregate deposits of all participants:
- Total deposits below $250M β 1.0% bonus Total deposits at least $250M β 1.5% bonus Total deposits reach $500M β 2.0% bonus (promotion closes early)
Rewards will be credited in USDG within 14 days after the promotion ends.
Funds will be available for immediate spending on the Kraken platform, but locked from withdrawal for 12 months .β οΈ Key Requirements & Rules
- To keep the reward, participants must maintain their account balance at or above the qualifying net deposit level for 12 months. If the balance drops below that level, Kraken may reclaim (charge back) a proportional amount of the reward. Eligible deposit methods include: bank transfer, Plaid, PayPal , and crypto deposits. Ineligible methods: Apple Pay, Google Pay, or card deposits. Not available to residents of restricted regions such as the United Kingdom, EEA, Canada, Australia, and other excluded countries listed in the official Terms & Conditions. Promotion is subject to Kraken's Terms of Service and can be changed, suspended, or cancelled at Kraken 's discretion.
The promotion is open to users in the United States and a wide range of Rest of World (ROW) countries including IL, ZA, MY, CL, CO, PE, ID, TW, CN, DZ, AO, AI, AQ, AG, AM, AW, AZ, BD, BB, BZ, BJ, BT, BO, BQ, BW, BN, BF, BI, CV, KH, CM, CF, TD, KM, CD, CG, CK, CI, CW, DJ, DM, DO, EC, EG, SV, GQ, ET, FJ, PF, TF, GA, GM, GH, GD, GP, GT, GN, GY, HT, VA, HN, JM, JO, KZ, KE, KI, KG, LA, LB, LS, LR, LY, MO, MG, MW, MV, ML, MQ, MR, MU, MD, MN, MS, MA, MZ, MM, NA, NR, NP, NC, NI, NE, NU, OM, PK, PW, PS, PG, RW, BL, SH, KN, LC, MF, PM, VC, WS, SM, ST, SN, SL, SX, SB, SO, SS, LK, SD, SR, TZ, TL, TG, TO, TT, TN, TM, TC, UG, UZ, VU, VE, WF, EH, YE, ZM, ZW.
For the full list of eligible and excluded jurisdictions, check the official Kraken October Deposit Match Terms .π How to Join (Step by Step) Download or update the latest version of the Kraken App Opt in to the promotion via the Offers Page (rocket icon) or Explore cards Make net eligible deposits of at least $1,000 Keep your account balance at or above the qualifying level for 12 months Receive your USDG bonus within 14 days after the promotion ends β Why Join This Promotion?
- Even with just a 1% match, a $5,000 deposit earns you $50 in USDG. If the community threshold is reached, the bonus increases to 2%, doubling your reward. No maximum deposit β unlimited potential. Rewards are usable immediately for trading on Kraken. Community-driven: the more users deposit, the bigger the collective reward.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Promotions are subject to change. Always check the official Kraken Terms & Conditions for the latest details.
π Ready to join the Kraken October Deposit Match?
Click here to participate via our affiliate link .
Supporting us through this link helps Crypto Breaking News at no extra cost to you.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
