UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India: Talks With Biz Leaders In Mumbai, 'Vision 2035' - What's On Agenda?
PM Keir Starmer's visit to India comes days after PM Modi's visit to the United Kingdom on July 23-24 this year , during which both nations finalised the historic free trade agreement (FTA).UK PM Keir Starmer's visit to India: What's on the agenda?
- During the visit, on October 9 in Mumbai, the two Prime Ministers will take stock of progress of various aspects of India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with 'Vision 2035'. Both leaders will also engage with businesses and industry leaders on the opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Besides delivering the keynoted addresses at the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest, the leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators, said the MEA. Earlier, Politico quoted an Indian official stating that the visit will be on fintech, 'tech-related partnerships' and the India-UK FTA.
“The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK on 23–24 July 2025. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs noted.India-UK FTA
India and the UK had concluded negotiations for the free trade agreement on May 6 after more than two years of talks. On July 24, commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British prime minister Keir Starmer, signed the deal.
The India-UK FTA signalled major economic gains for India by eliminating tariffs on 99% of Indian exports , covering nearly 100% of the trade value.
