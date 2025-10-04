Wood Selected By Totalenergies To Advance Ratawi Field Redevelopment

MENAFN - Iraq Business News)

Wood , a global leader in consulting and engineering, has been awarded two new engineering and procurement framework agreements worth $11 million by TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub as part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), a multi-energy project designed to enhance the development of Iraq's natural resources and improve the country's electricity supply at the Ratawi field in Iraq.

Each of the new contracts has a three-year term under which Wood will support TotalEnergies to advance the Associated Gas Upstream Project (AGUP), a key part of the GGIP project. The aim is to debottleneck and upgrade existing facilities to increase energy production capacity to 120,000 barrels of oil per day on completion of the first phase.

Shaun Dewar, Senior Vice President of Operations, Middle East and Africa at Wood said:

"We have an extensive track record in brownfield facility modifications and are committed to delivering safe, quality and innovative outcomes for TotalEnergies. Wood has supported the Ratawi field since 2023.

"We have held six recruitment days, hiring 70 Iraqis to work at the Ratawi operations hub across a range of disciplines including HSE, logistics, quality, construction, welding, electrical and document control."

The contracts will be delivered by Wood's teams in Basra and the United Arab Emirates, creating additional roles as the scopes progress. Wood currently employs over 4,000 people across the Middle East, having increased its headcount by 500 in 2024.

Wood is already providing engineering design, detailed design, procurement support and construction and commissioning assistance for the first phase of the AGUP.

