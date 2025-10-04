Afghanistan Consulate Leadership And Staff In Bonn Resign Collectively Over Berlin's Policy

The leadership and staff of Afghanistan's consulate in Bonn, Germany, have collectively resigned in protest against Berlin's decision to accept two Taliban diplomats.

Hamid Nangyali Kabiri, the acting consul general, warned that the presence of Taliban representatives would endanger sensitive documents and personal information of Afghan citizens.

The resignation was announced on Monday, September 29, through a video message released by Kabiri, in which he said the decision was taken unanimously by all staff.

Kabiri declared that“the leadership and all employees of the Afghanistan Consulate General in Bonn, in protest against this decision of the host country (Germany), announce our collective resignation.”

He also confirmed that all movable and immovable property of the consulate would be handed over to Germany's Foreign Ministry as a trust.

According to Kabiri, one of the Taliban diplomats recently accepted by Germany is expected to soon be stationed at the Bonn consulate, a move he described as unacceptable given the Taliban's lack of legitimacy and human rights abuses.

Germany had earlier explained that the decision to accept Taliban diplomats was linked to facilitating deportations of Afghan migrants, after confirming the expulsion of 81 Afghans earlier this year.

The mass resignation underscores the deep divide between exiled Afghan officials and Berlin's pragmatic engagement with the Taliban, raising new concerns about the security of Afghan citizens abroad.

