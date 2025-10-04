Unprecedented In History: Scholars At Risk Reports 40 Attacks On US Academic Freedom In 2025

A leading international watchdog has warned that the United States, once seen as a global beacon of education, is now setting a dangerous example of how to dismantle academic freedom.

The Free to Think 2025 report, released today, October 1, 2025, by Scholars at Risk (SAR), documents a wave of government actions against universities in the first half of this year. It describes the U.S. situation as“unprecedented in history.”

Robert Quinn, SAR's executive director, said:“We are witnessing an unprecedented situation – where a global leader of education and research is voluntarily dismantling that which gave it an advantage.”

The report counted 40 attacks on academic freedom in the U.S. between January and June 2025. These ranged from revoking research funds to detaining and attempting to deport foreign scholars for their political views, alongside sweeping measures targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

SAR emphasized that while 2024 saw 80 pressures against universities, mostly at the state level, the“nature of these attacks shifted after January 2025.” Following Donald Trump's re-election, the federal government assumed direct control, seeking to shape admissions, hiring, research and even disciplinary processes.

Globally, the report paints a bleak picture. It documented 395 attacks on higher education leaders, faculty, staff and students in 49 countries between mid-2024 and mid-2025. These included killings, enforced disappearances, arrests, prosecutions, travel restrictions and administrative harassment.

In Bangladesh, student-led protests against the government faced a brutal response, leaving up to 1,400 dead. In Serbia, professors supporting anti-corruption protests had their salaries withheld, while universities faced threats of defunding.

SAR concluded that“the space for academic freedom has shrunk at an accelerating pace over the past decade,” warning that elected officials with autocratic impulses are using both legal tools and extralegal measures to undermine democratic institutions.

In the U.S., the Gaza war has become a pretext for targeting universities, faculty and students whose views diverge from government policy. Prior to 2023, the U.S. averaged only 15–20 incidents per year, far fewer than now.

Quinn noted that universities had long been attacked for programs such as critical race theory and gender studies, but said the administration is now“using allegations of antisemitism centered around the Palestinian issue as a bold pretext to crack down on independent thought.”

The report identifies Trump's second term as a decisive turning point. Within his first 75 days, more than 30 higher education bills were introduced. His administration also issued executive orders eliminating diversity programs, launched antisemitism investigations into 60 universities, froze billions in federal research funds, capped student loans, and restricted Pell grant eligibility.

The damage has extended globally. The abrupt cancellation of international student visas, tighter restrictions for foreign applicants, and funding cuts at USAID have crippled research and higher education projects across regions from Africa to Afghanistan.

