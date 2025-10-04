New EU Envoy Pledges Strong Support For Afghanistan's Women And Girls

Gilles Bertrand, the newly appointed European Union Special Envoy for Afghanistan, has declared that supporting Afghan women and girls facing unprecedented restrictions will be his top priority.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 30, the EU said Bertrand's mandate will focus on supporting the Afghanistan people, safeguarding human rights, facilitating humanitarian aid, combating terrorism, and promoting regional stability.

The new envoy emphasized principled engagement with Afghanistan, stating:“One of my key priorities will be to ensure that the European Union remains a strong supporter of the Afghanistan people, especially women and girls.”

Bertrand added that he would work closely with EU member states, international partners, and civil society to ensure the Union's stance is heard and understood at both regional and global levels.

A seasoned French diplomat, Bertrand previously served as head of the EU's political section in Kabul from 2003 to 2004. He has also led EU delegations in Syria and Colombia.

Bertrand succeeds Tomas Niklasson, who served as the EU's Special Envoy for Afghanistan from 2021 until March 2025. His appointment signals a continued EU commitment to Afghanistan issues despite ongoing challenges.

Observers say Bertrand's experience in conflict and post-conflict environments may prove critical as the EU seeks to balance humanitarian concerns, women's rights advocacy, and regional stability in its engagement with Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram