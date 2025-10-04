Israel Seizes Humanitarian Flotilla To Gaza, Sparking Global Protests

Israeli forces on Thursday intercepted 14 boats carrying activists and humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, though tracking data shows 23 other vessels still en route.

Video released by Israel's Foreign Ministry showed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg surrounded by Israeli soldiers on the deck of a seized ship. Officials said all detainees, including Thunberg, were safe and transferred to an Israeli port.

The“Freedom Flotilla” - made up of over 40 boats and 500 passengers, including parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists - had set sail to deliver food and medicine to Gaza. Members of the flotilla claimed in Telegram videos that they were“abducted” and taken to Israel against their will, stressing that their mission was humanitarian and non-violent.

Turkey, Spain, and Italy had earlier deployed vessels and drones to monitor the flotilla, pledging to protect their nationals. Following the raid, Turkey condemned Israel's action as a“terrorist act” that endangered innocent civilians.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of Israel's entire diplomatic mission after two Colombian citizens were detained. Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also condemned the raid, reporting that eight Malaysians were arrested. Meanwhile, Italian trade unions announced a nationwide strike in solidarity with the flotilla.

The interception of the flotilla has intensified global criticism of Israel's blockade on Gaza and galvanized international calls for greater protection of humanitarian convoys.

With protests spreading across multiple countries, the incident underscores rising diplomatic fallout and highlights how the Gaza conflict continues to fuel tensions well beyond the Middle East.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram