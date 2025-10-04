UN Approves Travel Ban Exemption For Taliban Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India

The United Nations Security Council has granted new travel exemptions toTaliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, permitting him to visit India this month.

In its announcement, the Security Council said the exemptions were approved under Resolution 1988 (2011) and apply only to political activities or urgent medical treatment. These measures remain exceptions to the broader travel bans imposed on Taliban leaders.

Muttaqi has been authorized to travel to India between October 9 and 16, 2025, to take part in diplomatic discussions and international engagements. His visit underscores ongoing international efforts to balance restricted contact with the Taliban and the need for dialogue on Afghanistan.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is scheduled to travel to Russia next week to attend the Moscow Format meeting. His earlier planned trip to India was cancelled following opposition from the United States.

Although several Taliban leaders remain on the UN sanctions list, the Security Council has frequently granted them exemptions from travel bans to enable diplomatic or medical visits.

The latest decisions illustrate how the Security Council manages a limited and conditional engagement with the Taliban while keeping strict restrictions in place. Each exemption is subject to close scrutiny given political and security sensitivities.

At the same time, these exemptions highlight the international community's cautious approach-seeking to address humanitarian and diplomatic needs without legitimizing the Taliban's contested rule in Afghanistan.

