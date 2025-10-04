Hamas Agrees To Trump Peace Deal
Hamas has said it agrees in principle to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to end the two-year Gaza war and is prepared to release all Israeli hostages, but only under a“formula of exchange and field conditions.”
According to The New York Times, Hamas expressed readiness to hand over the administration of Gaza to a“Palestinian body of independent technocrats with national consensus and Arab-Islamic support.” The group, however, did not address disarmament or its political future in the territory, key issues within the U.S. plan.
It remains unclear whether the response will satisfy Israel or the White House. Egypt has welcomed Hamas's reply, calling it a sign of the group's“willingness to stop the bloodshed” and protect the lives of innocent civilians.
The war between Hamas and Israel began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a coordinated attack in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Israel's ensuing air and ground offensive has since devastated Gaza.
According to U.N. and Gaza health ministry data, at least 66,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 170,000 wounded since the conflict began. Satellite assessments show roughly 78 percent of buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless and deepening the region's humanitarian crisis.
