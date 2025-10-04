Iraq Stock Market: Top Gainers And Losers For 2024
|RSISX & RSISXTR Index Change
|Index Name
|Closings
|Change (m/m) (%)
|Change ( y/y ) (%)
|IQD-RSISX Index
|2,249.5
|2.1%
|44.8%
|USD-RSISX Index
|2,211.9
|2.1%
|44.8%
|IQD-RSISXTR Index
|3,718.1
|2.1%
|52.3%
|USD-RSISXTR Index
|4,084.3
|2.1%
|52.3%
|ISX Market Summary of 2024
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/y*
|690,409
|# of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market
|104 / 6
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/y*
|523.0
|# of Traded Companies
|95
|Traded Shares (mn)/y*
|809,709
|# of Companies (Up)
|48
|Total Trades (#/y)*
|182,967
|# of Companies (Down)
|34
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|22,610
|# of Comp. (Not changed)
|13
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|17,128
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|7
| Market FX Rate**/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)***
|1320 / 1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|7
* Including OTC market
** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers in 2024
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Chg. (2024)
|Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod.
|ABAP
|25.000
|2400.0%
|Iraqi Islamic Bank
|BIIB
|1.460
|175.5%
|Gulf Commercial Bank
|BGUC
|0.440
|144.4%
|Al-Hilal Industries (UCM)
|IHLI
|2.050
|127.8%
|Baghdad Passengers Transport
|SBPT
|38.500
|126.1%
|Top 5 Losers in 2024
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Chg. (2024)
|International Islamic Bank (NRM)
|BINT
|0.290
|-88.8%
|AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (NRM)
|VWIF
|0.370
|-53.2%
|Nationality H. Furniture (NRM)
|IHFI
|1.400
|-52.5%
|Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM)
|SAEI
|2.430
|-51.4%
|Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM)
|BINI
|0.700
|-47.8%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume in 2024
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)
|Share in total trading (%)
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|88,198
|12.8%
|Al-Mansour Bank
|BMNS
|85,050
|12.4%
|Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM)
|BMUI
|71,405
|10.4%
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|49,690
|7.2%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|48,252
|7.0%
NRM: Non-Regular Market.
UCM: Undisclosed Companies' Market
The post Iraq Stock Market: Top Gainers and Losers for 2024 first appeared on Iraq Business News .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment