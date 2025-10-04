Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 9th January 2025). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,290.4 1.8% 1.8% RSISX USD Index 2,252.1 1.8% 1.8%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d* 3,210.7 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 8 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d* 2.4 # of Traded Comp. 49 Traded Shares (mn)/d* 2,392 # of Companies (Up) 14 Total Trades (#/d)* 2,388 # of Companies (Down) 21 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,863 # of Companies (Not changed) 14 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 17,320 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 5 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod. ABAP 28.750 15.0% 15.0% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM) BLAD 0.110 10.0% 10.0% Ashur International Bank BASH 0.320 6.7% 6.7% Economy Bank BEFI 0.340 6.3% 6.3% AHliya For Insurance (NRM) NAHF 0.850 6.3% 6.3% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.050 -16.7% -16.7% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.090 -10.0% -10.0% Dar Al-Salam for Insurance NDSA 0.690 -8.0% -8.0% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.270 -6.9% -6.9% Ready Made Clothes IRMC 3.400 -6.8% -6.8% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 655.3 496.5 20.7% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 450.3 341.1 14.2% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 411.2 311.5 13.0% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 328.7 249.0 10.4% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 278.7 211.2 8.8%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,322 2,014.6 1,526.2 63.5% Industry 516 561.6 425.4 17.7% Telecom 171 282.5 214.0 8.9% Agriculture 150 160.2 121.4 5.1% Services 164 148.2 112.3 4.7% Hotels&Tourism 9 2.6 2.0 0.1% Insurance 9 1.0 0.8 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,341 3,170.7 2,402.1 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange



ISX approved the listing of the third issuance of the Enjaz bonds. Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 50.0 bn shares starting Jan. 19 from the capital increase to IQD300.0 bn through a 20.0% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) resumed trading on Jan. 7, 2025, after holding its AGM on Dec. 15, 2024, in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.

Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) resumed trading on Jan. 7, 2025, after holding its AGM on Dec. 9, 2024, in which they discussed and approved the ending Mar. 31, 2024, annual financial statements. Original shares of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) will resume trading on Jan. 12 after holding its AGM on Jan. 7 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through a 16.67% rights issue and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. The opening price will be IQD0.520 per share with a +/-50% price change limit.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX will suspend trading of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) starting Jan. 14, 2025, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 17, 2025, to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD257.1 bn to IQD288.0 bn through a 11.998% bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) starting Jan. 19, 2025, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 22, 2025, to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.

The post Iraq Stock Market Report first appeared on Iraq Business News .