Iraq Stock Market Report
|RSISX Index Change
|RS ISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|2,290.4
|1.8%
|1.8%
|RSISX USD Index
|2,252.1
|1.8%
|1.8%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d*
|3,210.7
|# of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market
|104 / 8
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d*
|2.4
|# of Traded Comp.
|49
|Traded Shares (mn)/d*
|2,392
|# of Companies (Up)
|14
|Total Trades (#/d)*
|2,388
|# of Companies (Down)
|21
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|22,863
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|14
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|17,320
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|5
| Market FX Rate**/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)***
|1320 / 1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|7
* Including OTC market
** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod.
|ABAP
|28.750
|15.0%
|15.0%
|Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM)
|BLAD
|0.110
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Ashur International Bank
|BASH
|0.320
|6.7%
|6.7%
|Economy Bank
|BEFI
|0.340
|6.3%
|6.3%
|AHliya For Insurance (NRM)
|NAHF
|0.850
|6.3%
|6.3%
|Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|United Bank (UCM)
|BUND
|0.050
|-16.7%
|-16.7%
|Sumer Commercial Bank
|BSUC
|0.090
|-10.0%
|-10.0%
|Dar Al-Salam for Insurance
|NDSA
|0.690
|-8.0%
|-8.0%
|International Islamic Bank (NRM)
|BINT
|0.270
|-6.9%
|-6.9%
|Ready Made Clothes
|IRMC
|3.400
|-6.8%
|-6.8%
|Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|655.3
|496.5
|20.7%
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|450.3
|341.1
|14.2%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|411.2
|311.5
|13.0%
|Al-Mansour Bank
|BMNS
|328.7
|249.0
|10.4%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|278.7
|211.2
|8.8%
|Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1)
|Sector
|No Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|1,322
|2,014.6
|1,526.2
|63.5%
|Industry
|516
|561.6
|425.4
|17.7%
|Telecom
|171
|282.5
|214.0
|8.9%
|Agriculture
|150
|160.2
|121.4
|5.1%
|Services
|164
|148.2
|112.3
|4.7%
|Hotels&Tourism
|9
|2.6
|2.0
|0.1%
|Insurance
|9
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0%
|Investment
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|2,341
|3,170.7
|2,402.1
|100.0%
(1) Excluding OTC market
Iraq Stock Exchange
-
ISX approved the listing of the third issuance of the Enjaz bonds.
Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 50.0 bn shares starting Jan. 19 from the capital increase to IQD300.0 bn through a 20.0% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
-
Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) resumed trading on Jan. 7, 2025, after holding its AGM on Dec. 15, 2024, in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.
Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) resumed trading on Jan. 7, 2025, after holding its AGM on Dec. 9, 2024, in which they discussed and approved the ending Mar. 31, 2024, annual financial statements.
Original shares of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) will resume trading on Jan. 12 after holding its AGM on Jan. 7 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through a 16.67% rights issue and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. The opening price will be IQD0.520 per share with a +/-50% price change limit.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
-
ISX will suspend trading of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) starting Jan. 14, 2025, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 17, 2025, to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD257.1 bn to IQD288.0 bn through a 11.998% bonus issue.
ISX will suspend trading of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) starting Jan. 19, 2025, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 22, 2025, to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.
The post Iraq Stock Market Report first appeared on Iraq Business News .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment