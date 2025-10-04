Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 20th February 2025. Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,241.3 -0.4% -0.4% RSISX USD Index 2,203.8 -0.4% -0.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w* 9,532.8 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 8 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w* 7.2 # of Traded Comp. 50 Traded Shares (mn)/w* 8,283 # of Companies (Up) 22 Total Trades (#/w)* 3,536 # of Companies (Down) 16 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,235 # of Companies (Not changed) 12 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 16,845 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 6 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Ins. & Reins. NGIR 0.710 9.2% 18.3% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.750 7.1% 0.0% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 3.000 5.3% -9.1% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 25.000 4.2% -3.8% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.000 2.6% -16.7% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 13.600 -15.0% -18.8% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.070 -12.5% -12.5% Iraqi for Carton Man. IICM 1.500 -5.7% -18.0% Nat. Chem. & Plastic Ind. (UCM) INCP 2.030 -4.7% -12.5% Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 2.220 -3.9% -8.6% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 4,054.8 3,071.8 42.6% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,266.5 959.5 13.3% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 888.0 672.7 9.3% Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq BCOI 364.5 276.1 3.8% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 354.1 268.3 3.7%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,231 7,947.0 6,020.4 83.5% Industry 538 536.9 406.8 5.6% Agriculture 231 450.8 341.5 4.7% Telecom 207 355.2 269.1 3.7% Services 278 192.5 145.8 2.0% Hotels&Tourism 29 35.4 26.8 0.4% Insurance 3 0.1 0.1 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,517 9,517.8 7,210.5 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange News



A cross transaction occurred on 1.3 bn shares of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) on Feb. 17, valued at IQD3.0 bn and corresponding to 0.4% of BMNS's capital. The International Development Bank (BIDB) announced that the bank's first digital branch will soon be launched in the capital, Baghdad. (NINA)

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) resumed trading on Feb. 19 after holding its AGM on Feb. 6 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements. New shares of Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) from the capital increase to IQD3.0 bn through a 130.769% bonus issue resumed trading on Feb. 19.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Feb. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 23. The meeting will discuss and approve various matters, including increasing production and storage capacity, importing factories, the sovereign loan, and adding the activity of importing fodder yellow corn and chemical fertilizers. Additionally, the agenda includes distributing the remaining dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, establishing a commercial department, and activating the open investment portfolio. Other topics include offering the Abu Ghraib site area for investment after emptying it to complete deficiencies at the Nay site in Diyala Governorate and support the governorate's development. The AGM will also address investing in or renting the refrigerated potato warehouse site in Abu Ghraib and the lease contract for Al-Latifiya Farm. ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Feb. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 22 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing four original and four alternative board members.

