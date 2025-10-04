Iraq Stock Market Report
|RSISX Index Change
|RS ISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|2,194.4
|0.1%
|-2.5%
|RSISX USD Index
|2,157.7
|0.1%
|-2.5%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w*
|8,010.6
|# of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market
|104 / 11
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w*
|6.1
|# of Traded Comp.
|57
|Traded Shares (mn)/w*
|3,579
|# of Companies (Up)
|23
|Total Trades (#/w)*
|3,421
|# of Companies (Down)
|16
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|21,657
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|18
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|16,407
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|2
| Market FX Rate**/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)***
|1320 / 1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|7
* Including OTC market
** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank
|BIME
|0.080
|14.3%
|0.0%
|Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Prod.
|AAHP
|1.210
|14.2%
|15.2%
|Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank
|BKUI
|0.900
|12.5%
|32.4%
|Al-Ameen for Insurance
|NAME
|0.850
|6.3%
|13.3%
|Ashour Hotel (NRM)
|HASH
|26.000
|4.0%
|0.0%
|Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Electronic Industries (UCM)
|IELI
|1.420
|-13.4%
|-18.9%
|Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod.
|ABAP
|28.000
|-9.7%
|12.0%
|Iraqi for Carton Man.
|IICM
|1.000
|-9.1%
|-45.4%
|Nationality H. Furniture (NRM)
|IHFI
|1.250
|-7.4%
|-10.7%
|Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat
|AIPM
|5.000
|-7.4%
|-12.3%
|Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|3,830.3
|2,901.7
|47.9%
|Al-Mansour Bank
|BMNS
|1,207.8
|915.0
|15.1%
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|657.2
|497.9
|8.2%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|619.1
|469.0
|7.7%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|406.5
|308.0
|5.1%
|Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1)
|Sector
|No Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|2,099
|6,295.3
|4,769.1
|78.6%
|Agriculture
|367
|625.4
|473.8
|7.8%
|Industry
|425
|498.3
|377.5
|6.2%
|Telecom
|236
|406.8
|308.2
|5.1%
|Services
|210
|124.9
|94.6
|1.6%
|Hotels&Tourism
|45
|51.7
|39.1
|0.6%
|Insurance
|25
|2.1
|1.6
|0.0%
|Investment
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|3,407
|8,004.4
|6,063.9
|100.0%
(1) Excluding OTC market
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
-
Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) resumed trading on Mar. 11 after holding its postponed AGM on Mar. 2 in which they discussed and approved various matters, including increasing production and storage capacity, importing factories, the sovereign loan, adding the activity of importing fodder yellow corn and chemical fertilizers, establishing a commercial department, activating the open investment portfolio, and offering the Abu Ghraib site area for investment after emptying it to complete deficiencies at the Nay site in Diyala Governorate and support the governorate's development. The AGM also discussed and approved investing in or renting the refrigerated potato warehouse site in Abu Ghraib and the lease contract for Al-Latifiya Farm. AISP decided to distribute IQD14.0 bn dividend in total.
Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) resumed trading on Mar. 11 after not being able to hold its original and postponed AGM on Feb. 22 and Mar. 1, respectively.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
-
ISX will suspend trading of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) starting Mar. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 27 to discuss and approve 2024 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, the management agreement between BNOI and the Capital Bank of Jordan, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD400.0 bn to IQD520.0 bn through a 30.0% bonus issue, financing the opening of 6 new branches, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members.
ISX will suspend trading of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) starting Mar. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 27 to discuss and approve 2024 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD351.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through rights issue and bonus issue.
Based on ISC's letter No. 570/10 on Mar. 13, ISX will suspend trading of Al Mal Islamic Investment Bank (BMAL) starting Mar. 17. This decision is pending the completion of verification procedures for the sources of funds, as part of regulatory measures aimed at strengthening due diligence procedures, to ensure the protection of the market and investors.
