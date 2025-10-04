403
Palestinian President Vows To Cooperate With Trump To Achieve Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday expressed readiness to work constructively with US President Donald Trump and stakeholders for achieving stability, just and viable peace in the Middle East.
Abbas, in a press statement published by the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said, "what concern us now is immediate commitment to a full cease-fire, release all the hostages and prisoners, delivery of urgent humanitarian aid (into Gaza) via the UN organizations, ensuring no recurrence of evictions or annexation and start of reconstruction in Gaza."
"Sovereignty over Gaza Strip is for the State of Palestine and the merger between the West Bank and Gaza Strip must be achieved," he said.
Abbas added that he would continue coordination with mediators and the stakeholders to ensure success "of these efforts until achieving a viable peace that ends the Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine's territories." (end)
