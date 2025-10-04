SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates WOW, FCCO, SMLR On Behalf Of Shareholders
WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW)'s sale to affiliates of DigitalBridge Investments, LLC and Crestview Partners for $5.20 per share. If you are a WideOpenWest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
First Community Corporation (NASDAQ: FCCO)'s merger with Signature Bank of Georgia. If you are a First Community shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR)'s sale to Strive, Inc. for 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive per share of Semler. If you are a Semler shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
