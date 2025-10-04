When Amit Kumar Spoke About Kishore Kumar's Penchant For Vengeance
In a recently resurfaced clip from one of Kapil Sharma's shows, Kapil asked about his father's habit of taking revenge.
The singer said,“My father was very fond of food. He used to go for shoots with my uncle, Ashok Kumar. He used to say, 'Kishoriya, will you come for my shoot today?'. My father said, 'No, I won't come'. Then Ashok Kumar said, 'There's food on the sets'. My father then said, 'Okay, I'll come'. So, my father went there. Ashok Kumar was very handsome. They were fair. My father was a bit dark. He was a small kid. He was 9-10 years old. When Ashok Kumar entered, everyone came. They took photographs. The director also came”.
He further mentioned,“The director asked him 'Who is he?'. My uncle said, 'He is my brother, Kishore'. The director then said, 'He is dark. You are so fair'. That thing somewhere hit my father. He told himself, 'He called me dark'. Then later he became a hero. The same director called my uncle, and told him that he wanted to cast my father in his film. My uncle said, 'Kishore, the director has called you. Do you remember? He came on time. He said, yes. He wants to take you as a hero. I said, okay. He said, 'dark'. Go and meet him in the office”.
“He said, 'Okay, I'll definitely come. But I have some conditions'. He said, 'when I come to meet him, I'll roll over and come. I'll stand on the table. He'll also stand on the table after rolling over. Both of them will salute like this. It'll be a business talk. Hello. I'll leave with a kick. They'll also sit there with a kick. They'll roam around in the chair. The director got furious”, he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment